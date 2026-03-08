Phoenix police investigate armed robbery after man is held at gunpoint at home late Saturday

PHOENIX — A man was tied up, hit with a gun, and robbed at his Phoenix home late Saturday night, according to police.

Phoenix Police Department detectives are investigating an armed robbery at a home near 26th Avenue and Montebello Avenue.

Officers responded to the area around 10:30 p.m. after a report of a robbery.

When police arrived, they found a man who said an unknown suspect had held him at gunpoint, tied him up, hit him with the gun, and stole money from the home.

An adult woman was also inside the house and had been locked in a bathroom during the incident.

The suspect left before officers arrived. Police searched the home and the surrounding area but did not find the suspect. Detectives responded to process the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.