Phoenix man arrested for sexual conduct with a minor for third time in five years

PHOENIX — A Phoenix man is facing felony charges after allegedly meeting with a 14-year-old girl for inappropriate sexual conduct.

According to court paperwork, 36-year-old Alex Waldron has been indicted on multiple counts of child sex trafficking and sexual conduct with a minor.

MCSO

Phoenix police officers responded to a behavioral health hospital on July 23 regarding a report of sexual contact with a minor.

Officers were advised that the 14-year-old victim had been sneaking out to meet men for drugs or alcohol.

In an interview with the victim, she told police Waldron would provide her alcohol and marijuana in exchange for various sex acts.

Cell phone records show messages between the victim and Waldron for two weeks in July. Court records say Phoenix police arrested Waldron on October 1.

This is not Waldron's first time being accused of meeting with a minor for sex.

Court records obtained by ABC15 detail Waldron’s arrest in Tempe in 2019, accused of trying to meet with a teenage girl for sex, who was actually an undercover police officer according to prosecutors. Waldron accepted a plea deal in that case for a count of attempt to commit, lure a minor for sexual exploitation and was sentenced to a lifetime of probation. But after a probation violation, he was sent to prison in 2022. ABC15 has learned Waldron was also arrested by Chandler police in 2021 accused of trying to meet a 15-year-old girl to provide drugs.

Prosecutors in the most recent case say Waldron was released from prison in February of 2024, only to re-offend in July of 2024.