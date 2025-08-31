Phoenix man arrested after shooting woman in car in Payson

PAYSON, AZ — Payson police say a woman is dead and a man is in custody after a shooting Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the parking lot near the Payson Denny's restaurant around 10 a.m. near Beeline Highway and Bonita Street, after reports of a woman who had been shot inside a car.

Police say a man, who was later identified as 22-yearold Donald Nash of Phoenix was arrested after allegedly shooting 20-year-old Keonna Honanie, also of Phoenix.

Honanie was taken to a hospital where she later died.

According to police, Nash and Honanie had been in the rear seat of an SUV traveling through Beeline Highway in Payson and had been involved in an ongoing argument.

"Nash produced a firearm and shot Honanie in the head," police said.

Officials say three other occupants in the vehicle, including a one-year-old who was seated next to Honanie.

Nash was booked into the Gila County Jail, he faces one count of second-degree murder, three counts of felony endangerment and one count of resisting arrest.

Traffic on Beeline Highway was shut down for several hours as police conducted their investigation, it has since reopened.

Police say anyone who may have been traveling along Beeline Highway next to the Honda Pilot who may have any information is asked to contact the Payson Police Department at 928-474-5177.

The investigation remains ongoing.