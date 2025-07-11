Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pedestrian dead, driver at large after hit-and-run crash near 51st Avenue and Broadway Road

Police are asking anyone with information to call Silent Witness
PHOENIX — A pedestrian is dead and a driver is at large after a hit-and-run crash early Friday morning in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area along 51st Avenue just north of Broadway Road for the reported crash.

When officers arrived, they found a pedestrian suffering from critical injuries.

The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No description of the suspect driver or vehicle has been provided.

The crash remains under investigation.

If you have any information regarding this crash, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or you can provide an anonymous tip online by clicking here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

