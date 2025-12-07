Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
PD: Juvenile arrested after deadly shooting of Sun City resident in El Mirage Saturday night

Rocky Hernandez Soto Sr., 46, died from his injuries
EL MIRAGE, AZ — A 46-year-old Sun City man was shot and killed Friday night in El Mirage, and a juvenile has been arrested in connection with the shooting, according to police.

Rocky Hernandez Soto Sr. was found shot multiple times lying in the street near Dysart and Cactus roads shortly before 11 p.m. on December 6, according to the El Mirage Police Department.

Officers say they performed life-saving measures until El Mirage Fire Department arrived, but Soto was pronounced dead at the scene.

The alleged shooter, described as a juvenile male, surrendered to officers and was taken into custody.

There are no details on what led up to the shooting.

El Mirage Police Department detectives are continuing their investigation into the shooting.

