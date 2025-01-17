One person dead after shooting involving Phoenix police near 35th Avenue and Baseline Road, per ABC15 sources

PHOENIX — One person has died after a shooting involving officers in Laveen Friday morning, according to ABC15 sources.

Phoenix police say the shooting occurred near 35th Avenue and Baseline Road around 11 a.m.

Limited details have been released about what led up to the shooting.

Police say the person was transported to the hospital in unknown condition, and no officers were hurt in the incident.

Sources tell ABC15 that the person who was shot has died, but Phoenix police have not yet confirmed that information.

35th Avenue is shut down in all directions in the area, according to police. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC15 and ABC15.com for the latest updates.