A man is dead after a shooting involving deputies in Mesa Sunday night

MESA, AZ — A man is dead after a shooting involving Maricopa County Sheriff's Department deputies in Mesa Sunday night.

According to MCSO, deputies responded to a call of a potentially suicidal individual just before 9 p.m. at an apartment complex near Crismon and Broadway roads.

Upon arrival, officials found a man in his 40s armed with a knife.

Deputies say they gave the man commands to drop the knife, but he continued moving toward them.

When the man did not comply with the authorities' commands, deputies reportedly shot him.

Officials attempted life-saving measures on the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No deputies were injured in the incident.

MCSO is now handling the investigation.