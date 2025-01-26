One dead, two others seriously hurt after being stabbed near 75th Avenue and Broadway Road in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is dead and two other people are seriously hurt after they were stabbed Saturday night in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to a home near 75th Avenue and Broadway Road just before 10 p.m. for a reported stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found two men and a woman suffering from stab wounds.

All three victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

One of the two men died at the hospital.

That man has not yet been identified.

Police say no suspects have been contacted at this point.

No information has been released on the possible suspects.

What led up to the stabbings remains under investigation.