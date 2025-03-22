One dead, two others hurt after shooting near I-17 and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — One man is dead and two other men are hurt after a shooting late Friday night in central Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near Interstate 17 and Indian School Road just after 11:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

That man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Another man was reportedly found with a gunshot wound not far from the original scene. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Just after 11:45 p.m., Mesa police reported getting a call from a man who said he had been shot.

Mesa officers located the man near Mesa Drive and University Drive. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police later learned he was also shot in the incident near I-17 and Indian School.

It's not clear if anyone is in custody in connection to the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.