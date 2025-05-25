One dead, two others hurt after shooting near 19th Avenue and Bell Road in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is dead and two others are hurt after an argument led to a shooting early Sunday morning in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 19th Avenue and Bell Road around 3:30 a.m. for a reported shooting.

Officers arrived and found three men had been shot.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has not yet been identified.

The other two were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police learned that the three men had an argument with another man, when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the other three men.

The suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

No information has been released on the suspect.

The shooting remains under investigation.