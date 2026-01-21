One dead, another hurt after shooting at a home near Higley and Riggs roads in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ — One person has died, and another is injured after a shooting on Tuesday afternoon at a home in Gilbert.

Gilbert police say they were called to the home near Higley and Riggs roads just before 3 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

The caller told 9-1-1 that they had heard their parents arguing and then multiple gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

One person, only identified as a 74-year-old woman, was pronounced dead.

The other person, a 76-year-old man, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police do not believe there are any suspects outstanding, and they say there is no threat to the community.

What led up to the shooting is still under investigation.