One dead, another hurt in double shooting early Sunday morning in Guadalupe

GUADALUPE, AZ — A man is dead and another is seriously hurt after a double shooting early Sunday morning in Guadalupe.
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the area near I-10 and Calle Guadalupe just before 5 a.m. for a report of shots fired.
When deputies arrived, they found two men who had been shot.
One man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
MCSO has not released any information on possible suspects at this point.
The shooting remains under investigation.