One dead, another hurt in double shooting early Sunday morning in Guadalupe

MCSO has not released any suspect information at this point
GUADALUPE, AZ — A man is dead and another is seriously hurt after a double shooting early Sunday morning in Guadalupe.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the area near I-10 and Calle Guadalupe just before 5 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

When deputies arrived, they found two men who had been shot.

One man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

MCSO has not released any information on possible suspects at this point.

The shooting remains under investigation.

