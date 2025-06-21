One dead after a shooting between brothers in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ — A late-night argument between two brothers ended in a deadly shooting Friday night in Surprise.

Just after 11 p.m., police were called to a home near Reems and Waddell roads. Police say two brothers were in an argument that resulted in one of them being shot.

According to police, officers attempted to save the life of the man who was shot, but he died at the scene.

Police detained the brother who fired the gun.

There is no threat to the surrounding community.

The investigation is still ongoing, and details are limited at this time.