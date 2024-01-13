Officer, man injured after shooting involving Phoenix PD near 14th Street and McDowell Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after officers were involved in a shooting near 14th Street and McDowell Road Friday night.

Officials say a man is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. An officer was also taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

Phoenix Police are investigating an Officer Involved Shooting in the area of 14th Street and McDowell Rd. The man involved is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital. An officer was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries sustained. pic.twitter.com/yuoHxIDhHA — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) January 13, 2024

It is currently unknown what led to the shooting.

This is the second officer-involved shooting Friday and the third this week.

The first incident on Friday happened at around 9 a.m. in Peoria and involved Peoria officers. The man in that incident sustained non-life threatening injuries.

On Thursday, a man died after a shooting involving Phoenix officers near 32nd and Van Buren streets.

This is also the second incident of 2024 in which an officer was injured. On January 5, an officer was shot during a shootout with a man with outstanding felony warrants. That man died at a hospital.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest updates.