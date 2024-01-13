Watch Now
Officer, man injured after shooting involving Phoenix PD near 14th Street and McDowell Road

Police say the man and the officer both have non-life threatening injuries
Posted at 9:28 PM, Jan 12, 2024
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after officers were involved in a shooting near 14th Street and McDowell Road Friday night.

Officials say a man is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. An officer was also taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

It is currently unknown what led to the shooting.

This is the second officer-involved shooting Friday and the third this week.

The first incident on Friday happened at around 9 a.m. in Peoria and involved Peoria officers. The man in that incident sustained non-life threatening injuries.

On Thursday, a man died after a shooting involving Phoenix officers near 32nd and Van Buren streets.

This is also the second incident of 2024 in which an officer was injured. On January 5, an officer was shot during a shootout with a man with outstanding felony warrants. That man died at a hospital.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest updates.

