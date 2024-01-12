Man barricaded in home after shooting involving officers near 75th Avenue and Thunderbird Road

PEORIA, AZ — One person is barricaded in a home after a shooting involving Peoria police Friday morning.

The incident happened at a home near 75th Avenue and Thunderbird Road around 9:30 a.m.

Police say officers were responding to check the welfare of a man at the home when they discovered the man was armed. The man then pointed a handgun at officers.

Officers fired at the armed man, who then retreated into the home and barricaded himself inside.

It's unknown at this time if the man was struck by the gunfire or if he was injured.

No officers suffered any injuries during the incident.

Video from the scene late Friday morning showed a large continued police presence in the neighborhood.

No further information has been released. Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.