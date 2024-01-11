Watch Now
Phoenix PD officers involved in shooting near 32nd St and Van Buren

Phoenix police shooting near 32nd Street and Van Buren
Posted at 11:51 AM, Jan 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-11 14:26:39-05

PHOENIX — Authorities are investigating a shooting involving Phoenix police officers.

The shooting occurred late Thursday morning near 32nd and Van Buren streets.

Phoenix PD says none of their officers are injured.

It's unclear if anyone else was injured by police gunfire.

No other details have been provided.

