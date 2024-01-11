Phoenix PD officers involved in shooting near 32nd St and Van Buren

PHOENIX — Authorities are investigating a shooting involving Phoenix police officers.

The shooting occurred late Thursday morning near 32nd and Van Buren streets.

Phoenix PD says none of their officers are injured.

It's unclear if anyone else was injured by police gunfire.

No other details have been provided.

Officer involved shooting in the area of 32nd St. and Van Buren St. No injuries to officers. Please follow this thread for updates. pic.twitter.com/wReKpZ4UV3 — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) January 11, 2024

Stick with ABC15 as we work to get more information on this developing story.