Phoenix officer injured during shooting in Peoria near 87th Avenue and Bell Road

Police say a 'suspect' was taken to the hospital
A Phoenix police officer and a suspect are hurt after a shooting this morning near 87th Avenue and Bell Road in Peoria.
Phoenix PD OIS in Peoria 87th Ave and Bell Road
Posted at 10:33 AM, Jan 05, 2024
PEORIA, AZ — A Phoenix police officer was injured during a shooting in Peoria near 87th Avenue and Bell Road.

Authorities say a shooting involving police officers happened at about 10 a.m. Friday.

The injured officer was taken to a hospital for treatment. A "suspect" was also taken to a hospital for unknown injuries.

Phoenix police say the officer's injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Details on what led to the shooting have not been provided.

