Phoenix officer injured during shooting in Peoria near 87th Avenue and Bell Road

PEORIA, AZ — A Phoenix police officer was injured during a shooting in Peoria near 87th Avenue and Bell Road.

Authorities say a shooting involving police officers happened at about 10 a.m. Friday.

Phoenix police officers were involved in an officer involved shooting near 87th Ave and Bell Rd. One officer was transported to a local hospital. The suspect was also transported to a local hospital. Updates on this incident will be added here. PIO is heading to scene. pic.twitter.com/zNlXdIaKLS — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) January 5, 2024

The injured officer was taken to a hospital for treatment. A "suspect" was also taken to a hospital for unknown injuries.

Phoenix police say the officer's injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Details on what led to the shooting have not been provided.

