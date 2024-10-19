North Phoenix neighborhoods on edge after string of car burglaries

PHOENIX, AZ — Residents in the areas of 35th Avenue and 42rd Avenue to Pinnacle Peak Road and Happy Valley Road are on edge after a string of car burglaries over the past week. Phoenix Police confirm items were stolen from cars in the driveways of homes over at least three nights.

Leandra Geddings noticed it on Tuesday.

"My kids go outside in the mornings before school," she said. "They went outside and saw all the doors open on our whole street here, so all of our cars were broken into."

Rebekah Covarrubias, a few doors down, shared the same thing.

"When you step out of the door and your cars are ransacked, we had three cars gone through, it does make you feel that invasion of privacy," Covarrubias stated.

Both North Phoenix moms echoed the same sentiment of safety and privacy concerns.

"It's definitely an invasion of privacy,” shared Geddings. “We don't know what's being taken... because at that point you think back, what do I keep in my cars? What’s in my car? Something from a kid's school, report card or something of that nature? So they know our names, our kid's names, maybe the school they're going to."

Addressing the home surveillance videos that appear to blatantly catch the thieves in action, Covarrubias said, “You see them walking so nonchalantly like they don't have a care in the world. They need to be caught.”

The burglaries are under investigation by Phoenix police.