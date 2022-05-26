Neighbors left shaken and cleaning up after shoot out

PHOENIX — The man who's accused of breaking into a home Tuesday afternoon and shooting at dozens of officers is behind bars.

The suspect, 25-year-old Jose Chacon, was taken into custody Tuesday night after an hours long stand-off in a home near 32nd Street and Union Hills Drive.

“It looks like a battle zone,” said Greg Dalmoln.

Dalmoln lives a few blocks down from the scene and watched the standoff unfold on TV.

Meanwhile Mike Kusmit and his daughter were caught in the gunfire as they tried to return home.

“They came in with the canine dogs and they started going house to house,” said Kusmit.

Police evacuated residents looking for Chacon.

Officers said he ran after attempting to steal a car down the road.

“We were still sitting in my truck and shooting started happening,” said Kusmit.

Police said Chacon broke into a home, barricaded himself and shot at over a dozen police officers.

Officials said at least three officers returned fire.

“Shots just unloading guns totally, and they were just shooting at the house at the window the garage,” said Kusmit.

Neighbors and police taking cover from gunfire.

Phoenix PD said one Lieutenant had minor injuries from shrapnel during standoff.

Eventually, the suspect finally came out.

“They showed a picture of the guy climbing out that vent right there and his hands were up, and I was like what the heck,” said Dalmoln.

Neighbors said the owner of the home is out of town on vacation.

“The poor guy just redid the home,” said Dalmoln.

ABC15 did reach out the homeowner today, but he didn't want to talk about what happened.

Police said, right now, it's not clear if Chacon was using a gun he had or one that was in the home.

“They breached a wall to get into this house,” said Kusmit.

With the suspect now behind bars, Kusmit and homeowners along the street are now left shaken and dealing with damage.

Chacon appeared in court for first time Wednesday.

He’s being held without bond due to previous charges.

Chacon is expected to face multiple charges including aggravated assault, criminal trespass, and burglary.

He’s set to appear next in court on June 1.