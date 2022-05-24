Officers shot at, suspect barricaded amid 'active police situation' in Phoenix Tuesday

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have confirmed an active and ongoing police situation near 32nd Street and Union Hills Drive.

Officials say someone has barricaded themselves after shooting at police officers.

Police ask that people stay out of the area and for people to stay inside if they live nearby.

Officers are dealing with a barricaded suspect who shot at police near 32nd street and Union Hills drive. Please stay out of the area. https://t.co/2Q5fUODtqo — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) May 25, 2022

Aerial footage of the scene shows a massive police presence in the neighborhood.

It is currently unknown if anyone has been injured as a result of the situation.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc15.com for the latest updates.