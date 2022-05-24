Watch
Officers shot at, suspect barricaded amid 'active police situation' in Phoenix Tuesday

Posted at 4:45 PM, May 24, 2022
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have confirmed an active and ongoing police situation near 32nd Street and Union Hills Drive.

Officials say someone has barricaded themselves after shooting at police officers.

Police ask that people stay out of the area and for people to stay inside if they live nearby.

Aerial footage of the scene shows a massive police presence in the neighborhood.

It is currently unknown if anyone has been injured as a result of the situation.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc15.com for the latest updates.

