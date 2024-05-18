Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Motorcyclist dead after possible DUI crash near 24th Street and Indian School Road

Police say the other driver involved remained on scene and charges are pending
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
0518 Indian School DUI Crash
Posted at 9:05 AM, May 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-18 12:09:33-04

PHOENIX — A motorcyclist is dead after a possible DUI crash early Saturday morning in central Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area of 24th Street and Indian School Road just before 12:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been riding a motorcycle suffering from serious injuries.

The man was taken to the hospital, but he died from his injuries at the hospital.

The motorcyclist has not yet been identified.

ABC15 IS HERE TO HELP

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you!

Email us: share@abc15.com

Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

The other vehicle involved in the crash stayed at the scene, according to police.

Police say impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Charges against the other driver are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.

Latest from ABC15 Arizona:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo