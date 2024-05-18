Motorcyclist dead after possible DUI crash near 24th Street and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — A motorcyclist is dead after a possible DUI crash early Saturday morning in central Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area of 24th Street and Indian School Road just before 12:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been riding a motorcycle suffering from serious injuries.

The man was taken to the hospital, but he died from his injuries at the hospital.

The motorcyclist has not yet been identified.

ABC15 IS HERE TO HELP Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Email us: share@abc15.com Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

The other vehicle involved in the crash stayed at the scene, according to police.

Police say impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Charges against the other driver are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.