Fire near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road sends three people to hospital, including officer

PHOENIX — Three people, including a police officer, were taken to hospitals on Wednesday morning after a fire at an apartment home in Phoenix.

The call came out in the area of 27th Avenue and Indian School Road around 5 a.m.

Phoenix Fire Department officials at the scene say two people from the home were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation. An officer was also evaluated at the scene for smoke inhalation before being taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Officials say multiple animals were in the home at the time of the fire. Three cats were rescued; however, two dogs are believed to have died.

What led to the fire is under investigation, and there are no additional details about the incident at this time.