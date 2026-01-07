Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fire near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road sends three people to hospital, including officer

Officials at the scene say multiple animals were also in the home at the time
Three people, including a police officer, were taken to hospitals on Wednesday morning after a fire at an apartment home in Phoenix. Multiple animals were rescued, but two are believed to have died, according to officials at the scene.
PHOENIX — Three people, including a police officer, were taken to hospitals on Wednesday morning after a fire at an apartment home in Phoenix.

The call came out in the area of 27th Avenue and Indian School Road around 5 a.m.

Phoenix Fire Department officials at the scene say two people from the home were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation. An officer was also evaluated at the scene for smoke inhalation before being taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Officials say multiple animals were in the home at the time of the fire. Three cats were rescued; however, two dogs are believed to have died.

What led to the fire is under investigation, and there are no additional details about the incident at this time.

