More than 70 people arrested in internet crimes investigation against children across AZ

PHOENIX — More than 70 people have been arrested after a month-long investigation into internet crimes targeting children, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The multi-agency effort, named Operation Safe Online Summer (SOS), ran throughout April. The operation resulted in 132 investigations, 243 search warrants issued, 72 arrests, and the identification of 25 victims of ongoing exploitation.

Phoenix PD says SOS used various investigative techniques in identifying and tracking down online predators.

“Our department is committed to the safety and wellbeing of our children and will take appropriate actions to stop predators in our communities,” said Phoenix Police Assistant Chief Ed DeCastro.

"Our youth are our future, and we will do everything in our power to ensure that they are protected from any predator. We remain committed to working with all of our law enforcement partners to safeguard our children and hold those who seek to exploit them accountable," said Goodyear Chief of Police Brian Issitt.

More information on signs of online grooming and resources for parents can be found here.

Investigations are still ongoing.