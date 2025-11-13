More than 110 roosters rescued after cockfighting investigation in Coolidge

COOLIDGE, AZ — Two Coolidge men have been indicted by a Pinal County Grand Jury after a months-long investigation into a large-scale cockfighting and illegal enterprise operation.

The Pinal County Attorney's Office says more than 110 fighting roosters were rescued "along with cockfighting paraphernalia, training equipment, ledgers, steroids, and cash proceeds consistent with organized animal fighting operations," during a search warrant on October 29.

Samuel Felix, 60, and Gerald Vaughn, 61, were each indicted on one count of controlling and illegal enterprise and 80 counts of cockfighting.

Vaughn was additionally indicted on three counts of animal cruelty, stemming from the condition and treatment of other animals on his property, PCAO said.

Officials say the multi-agency investigation began in the summer of 2025, after detectives identified suspected cockfighting activity at homes near State Route 87 and Coolidge Avenue.

Firearms, severe neglect of multiple dogs and other animals were also found.

The Arizona Humane Society assisted in processing and documenting all animals on scene, officials said.

Pinal County Attorney Brad Miller commended the investigative work and emphasized the seriousness of the charges. “Cockfighting is a brutal and organized criminal activity that fuels animal cruelty and associated illegal enterprises,” stated County Attorney Miller. “Our office will aggressively prosecute those who profit from these operations and violate Arizona’s laws and community standards.”