Maricopa County deputies investigate shooting at Longbranch Saloon in Tolleson that injured two people

TOLLESON — Deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting at Longbranch Saloon late Saturday night that left two people injured.

Officials say deputies responded just after 11 p.m. on January 3 to reports of shots fired near 107th Avenue and Buckeye Road and found one person who had been shot.

That person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A second person involved later took themselves to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot, according to MCSO.

Details on what led up to the shooting are unknown at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.