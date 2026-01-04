Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Maricopa County deputies investigate shooting at Longbranch Saloon in Tolleson that injured two people

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
MCSO
Posted

TOLLESON — Deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting at Longbranch Saloon late Saturday night that left two people injured.

Officials say deputies responded just after 11 p.m. on January 3 to reports of shots fired near 107th Avenue and Buckeye Road and found one person who had been shot.

That person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A second person involved later took themselves to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot, according to MCSO.

Details on what led up to the shooting are unknown at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen