Man shot, killed in Avondale; suspect in custody

AVONDALE, AZ — Avondale police say one person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting overnight.

The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. Monday near Avondale Boulevard and Thomas Road.

Police say a man, who has not yet been named, was found in the area with gunshot wounds and died from his injuries.

Police say a suspect, only identified as another man, was located nearby and taken into custody.

No further information about the suspect or victim was immediately available.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area as the road will be restricted due to the investigation Monday morning.