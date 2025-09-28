Man shot and killed after approaching driver at Phoenix intersection

PHOENIX — A man is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon near 7th and Missouri AVENUES in Phoenix.

It happened just after 2 p.m., when 54-year-old Stephen Guardino reportedly got out of his car and approached a woman who was sitting in her vehicle at the intersection.

According to police, the woman shot Guardino from inside her car. He was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

The woman stayed at the scene and spoke with officers.

Detectives are still working to figure out what led up to the shooting.