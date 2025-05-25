Man seriously hurt, driver at large after hit-and-run crash in Old Town Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A man is seriously hurt, and police are searching for a driver who hit the man and fled the scene early Sunday morning in Old Town Scottsdale.

Scottsdale Police say they were called to the area along Scottsdale Road north of Indian School Road just after 2:15 a.m. for a reported crash involving a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from serious injuries.

He was taken to the hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening.

It was reported that the man may have been improperly crossing Scottsdale Road at the time of the crash, but that remains under investigation.

The car that hit the man and its driver left the scene before officers arrived.

No description of the vehicle has been provided at this point.

If you have any information about the crash, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or the Scottsdale Police tiplife at 480-312-TIPS (8477).