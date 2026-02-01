Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man seriously hurt after being shot near 7th and Dunlap avenues in north Phoenix

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect
Phoenix police
PHOENIX — A man is seriously hurt after he was shot Saturday evening in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 7th and Dunlap avenues just after 6:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

No information has been released about a possible suspect.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this shooting is encouraged to call police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, 480-TESTIGO, or submit a tip online.

