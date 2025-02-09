Watch Now
Man seriously hurt after being hit by alleged DUI driver in Scottsdale

The crash happened near Hayden and Indian School roads
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A man is in custody after he hit a pedestrian in Scottsdale Sunday morning, leaving the pedestrian seriously hurt.

Scottsdale police say they responded to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian around 3:45 a.m. near Hayden and Indian School roads.

When officers arrived, they found a man had been hit by a car.

The man was taken to the hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening.

The driver of the vehicle, another man, was taken into custody.

Police believe impairment was a factor, and the driver was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence.

The crash remains under investigation.

