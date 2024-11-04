Watch Now
Man killed in stabbing near 16th Street and Indian School Road

No suspects have been identified, police say
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a man was stabbed to death near 16th Street and Indian School Road Sunday evening.

Officers were first called to a gas station in the area around 6 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found a man in his early 30s who was injured.

The man, who has not been named, died from his injuries at the hospital.

Witnesses told police the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. The suspect has not been located.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish), or Phoenix Police Department.

