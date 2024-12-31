Man in custody after pulling gun on security personnel at Chandler Fashion Center

CHANDLER, AZ — A man is in custody after he allegedly stolen over $1,000 in merchandise from a store at Chandler Fashion Center, and then pulling a gun on security personnel as he was leaving.

Court paperwork shows on the afternoon of December 3, loss prevention officers at Macy's at Chandler Fashion Center confronted a man who was seen removing several items from the store without paying for them.

Two officers confronted the man, demanding the property be returned. As an officer attempted to grab the clothing from the man, the man reportedly hit the officer's arm and dropped the clothing on the ground.

When an officer pulled out handcuffs, the man pulled out a gun and pointed it at the officers.

The security officers, fearing for their life, did not intervene further and let the man leave, according to court paperwork.

The man reportedly got away with multiple Ralph Lauren polo shirts valued at over $1,000.

Police were able to identify the vehicle he left in and the suspect through surveillance video.

The suspect had two distinct tattoos he had under each eye, helping to identify him.

Two days later, the suspect was reportedly arrested in south Phoenix.

When arrested, he was wearing a Ralph Lauren polo that matched the description of one that was stolen.

Police also served a search warrant at the address of who was believed to be the suspect.

Officers found several Ralph Lauren polo sweaters and shirts that still had tags on them, along with a black glock airsoft gun that had the same weight as a real firearm.

The man is now charged with aggravated assault, assault, and shoplifting.