Man in custody after allegedly assaulting father, setting house on fire

PHOENIX — A man is in custody after he allegedly assaulted his father and set the house on fire on Thursday evening in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police say that at about 6:30 p.m., they were called to a home near 12th Street and Cave Creek Road for a reported fight.

The caller, the suspect's father, said his son had assaulted him and attempted to set the house on fire.

Officers arrived and located the father. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was still inside the home at that point.

As officers made a plan to take the man into custody, smoke was seen coming from the home.

The man reportedly exited the home as firefighters and officers worked to put out the fire.

The suspect was detained and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this point, he has not been identified. It's not clear what charges he will face.

Police say they are not looking for any other suspects, and the scene has been secured.

The incident remains under investigation.