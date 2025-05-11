Man in critical condition after being shot near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — A man is in critical condition after police say he was shot in west Phoenix early Sunday morning.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near I-17 and Thomas Road for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

As the investigation progressed, police learned the shooting took place near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.

It's not yet clear what led up to the shooting.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.