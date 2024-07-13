Man hurt in shooting involving a Safford police officer Saturday morning

SAFFORD, AZ — A man is hurt after being shot by a Safford police officer Saturday morning.

Safford police say they were called to the area near the Chamber of Commerce off US 70 just before 10 a.m. for a report of a dispute between a man and a woman.

During the dispute, the man allegedly had a gun and displayed it at some point.

Officers arrived and located the man and began giving him commands to de-escalate the situation.

The man reportedly was not compliant and allegedly pulled out the gun on the officer.

That's when the officer shot the man.

Safford police say after being struck, the man was taken to the hospital. The wounds "did not prove to be fatal," but it's not clear how serious the injuries are.

It's also not clear if any officers were hurt during the incident.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety Major Incident Team was requested to investigate the shooting.

Safford is located approximately 46 miles west of the Arizona-New Mexico border.