Man found dead in Cordes Junction in 1986 identified with advanced DNA testing

CORDES JUNCTION, AZ — A man who was found dead in Cordes Junction nearly 40 years ago has been identified decades later thanks to a partnership between Yavapai County and the laboratory Othram.

After the human remains were found in the small town in December 1986 behind the Hub Cafe, the medical examiner determined the victim was a man who was a homicide victim.

The victim suffered blunt force trauma to his head and had skull fractures.

Investigators worked to identify the victim, but he remained nameless for decades until the case was sent to Othram Labs for advanced DNA testing in 2024.

Othram says a potential relative was identified through the DNA testing, and a biological relationship was confirmed, positively identifying the victim as 47-year-old Arthur Humphrey.

As part of ABC15's Arizona Crime Uncovered true crime series, Ashley Holden sat down with Othram to discuss their work in identifying John and Jane Does. Watch part one in the player below.

Officials say it’s still unclear exactly when Humphrey died and who may have been behind the homicide.

This marks the 10th identification in Arizona with the help of Othram’s labs.

Othram has previously helped identify “Little Miss Nobody,” who was found dead near Congress, Arizona, in 1960.

A man found dead in Kingman in 1982 was also identified through Othram’s testing.