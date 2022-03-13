Watch
'Little Miss Nobody' gets a name

Little Miss Nobody
NCMEC
Artist rendering of "Little Miss Nobody"
Little Miss Nobody
Posted at 10:22 AM, Mar 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-13 13:28:27-04

YAVAPAI COUNTY — Yavapai County Sheriff's Office will release the identity of "Little Miss Nobody" during a press conference on Tuesday.

For the past 62 years, YCSO, National Center for Exploited and Missing Children, National Missing and Unidentified Persons System and a long list of other partners have been working to identify the little girl whose remains were found in the desert in 1960.

YSCO says she was identified through a unique method of DNA analysis conducted by Othram, a Texas-based laboratory.

ABC15 will plan to stream the announcement on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Detectives and cold case investigators will give an overview of the 62-year investigation.

Earlier this year, a fundraiser was started to further test the DNA and the $4,000 goal was met within 24 hours.

"Little Miss Nobody" was found on July 31,1960 by a school teacher looking for rocks in Sand Creek Wash near Congress, Arizona. Investigators determined the body, believed to be that of a girl between 3 and 6 years old, had been burned. She was likely dead for a week or two prior to the discovery.

The remains were partially buried, but no other signs of trauma were obvious. A set of adult shoe prints and other areas of disturbed soil were found by investigators, but the evidence didn't lead to much. With high summer temperatures, the body decomposed at a high rate, making it difficult for investigators to determine a cause of death.

The death was ruled a homicide but no suspects were ever identified.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says the child "had brown hair and was found wearing a checkered blouse and white shorts. She was also wearing a pair of adult-sized sandals (flip-flop style) that had been cut down to fit her. Her fingernails and toenails were also painted."

YCSO says the community raised money to provide a funeral for the unidentified child that year. Her remains were exhumed in 2018 for DNA samples to be taken.

