Man facing dozens of charges after alleged theft ring that lasted almost a year

PHOENIX — A man is facing dozens of charges for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise after a nearly year-long crime spree.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office charged the man with 44 counts of Organized Retail Theft, a class four felony, along with two misdemeanor charges.

According to court paperwork, the man has stolen from a variety of businesses across the Valley, including Target, Ulta Beauty, Lowe's and Home Depot.

All told, the man reportedly stole about $37,000 worth of merchandise from the stores.

He allegedly stole from businesses across the Valley, from west Phoenix to Paradise Valley to Scottsdale, according to court paperwork.

Organized retail theft has been an issue in Maricopa County that MCAO has been trying to crack down on.

Last year, MCAO announced a campaign to crack down on organized retail theft as after a huge jump in those cases in 2023.

Since, multiple people have been arrested as part of the crackdown, with more than $600,000 of merchandise recovered.