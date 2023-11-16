MCAO announces campaign to crackdown on retail theft

So far in 2023, police have sent 300 cases of organized retail theft to Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell’s office.

“That’s the same number we had in all of 2022 and not only do we have two months left but we have the high season of the holidays left,” Mitchell said Wednesday.

“This is not the same thing as shoplifting,” Mitchell said. “Organized retail crime is theft for resale, not for personal use.”

The National Retail Federation says the amount lost nationwide to theft in damage is on the way up - $93.9 billion in 2021 and up to $112.1 billion in 2022.

The last recorded numbers in Arizona are from 2019.

“At that point in the state of Arizona it was $1.4 billion,” said Michelle Ahlmer, executive director of the Arizona Retailers Association.

She says often these crimes lead to inconveniences for law-abiding customers, with stores having to lock up some items or raise prices on others.

“This is not the price of doing business,” Mitchell said. “Please if you are experiencing retail theft, please reach out and call the police.”