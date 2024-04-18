LIVE: Phoenix PD, MCAO announce indictments from long-term property theft investigation

PHOENIX — Three suspects have been indicted after a long-term investigation that resulted in arrests and recovery of hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen property.

On Thursday, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell is joining Phoenix Police Department officials to reveal the details of the investigation.

Authorities will release surveillance video, body-worn camera footage, and photographs highlighting the investigation and what was seized after serving search warrants around the Phoenix area.

ABC15 plans to livestream the news conference at 2:30 p.m. You can view it in the video player below.

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

This is a developing story and ABC15 will update this story with details once they become available.