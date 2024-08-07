Man facing charges after allegedly shooting at Phoenix police officers Tuesday

PHOENIX — A man is facing charges after he allegedly shot at police officers during a welfare check Tuesday morning in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the home near Loop 101 and 35th Avenue just before 8 a.m.

When officers went to the door, they were met by a man and his mother.

Officers noticed the man had a gun in the man's hand, they began giving him commands as they drew their guns.

The man allegedly fired several shots at the officers as he went back into the house.

The officers reportedly did not return fire.

Police were later able to take the man into custody and booked him on two counts of aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

Fortunately, no officers or community members were hurt during the incident.