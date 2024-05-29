Man dead, teen hurt after separate shootings in Ahwautukee

AHWAUTUKEE, AZ — A man is dead and a teen is seriously hurt after separate shootings late Tuesday night in Ahwautukee.

The shootings took place near 48th Street and Warner Road.

Police say they found a man with a gunshot wound outside an ice cream shop in the area.

That man did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Down the street, a teenager was located with serious gunshot wounds, according to police at the scene.

WE'RE HERE TO HELP Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Email us: share@abc15.com Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

The teen was taken to the hospital. His condition at this point is not known.

It's not yet clear if the two shootings are connected.

No information has been released at this point about a possible suspect.

The shootings remain under investigation.