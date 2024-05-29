Watch Now
Man dead, teen hurt after separate shootings in Ahwautukee

Both scenes were located near 48th Street and Warner Road
Phoenix police are investigating after two people were shot late Tuesday night near 48th Street and Warner Road in Ahwautukee.
48th St / Wakial Loop GSW x2 5-28-24
Posted at 5:15 AM, May 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-29 08:19:03-04

AHWAUTUKEE, AZ — A man is dead and a teen is seriously hurt after separate shootings late Tuesday night in Ahwautukee.

The shootings took place near 48th Street and Warner Road.

Police say they found a man with a gunshot wound outside an ice cream shop in the area.

That man did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Down the street, a teenager was located with serious gunshot wounds, according to police at the scene.

The teen was taken to the hospital. His condition at this point is not known.

It's not yet clear if the two shootings are connected.

No information has been released at this point about a possible suspect.

The shootings remain under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

