Man dead, suspect at large after shooting at west Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX — A man is dead and a suspect is at large after a shooting early Sunday morning at an apartment complex in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say officers responded to the complex near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road just after 2:45 a.m. for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Police say the suspected shooter is still at large.

No information has been released on the suspect at this point.

The shooting remains under investigation.