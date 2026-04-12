Man dead after shooting near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road in west Phoenix Friday

PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was shot Friday afternoon in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road just before 3:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Phoenix fire personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police identified the man Saturday as 23-year-old Titus Thomas Jr.

The suspect or suspects left the area before officers arrived, according to police.

The shooting remains under investigation.

If you have any information related to this shooting, you are asked to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.