Man dead after shooting involving Scottsdale police late Friday night

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A man is dead after a shooting involving a Scottsdale police officer late Friday night.

Police say they were called to a report of someone threatening another person with a gun around 10:15 p.m. near Scottsdale and McKellips roads.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect had left the scene before they arrived.

Police quickly found the suspect's vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, but the man reportedly fled police again.

The suspect then reportedly returned to the original scene and pulled in behind a police vehicle.

Officers gave the man commands, but he allegedly did not follow those commands.

That is when a K9 was deployed, and an officer shot the man and the K9.

The man, who has not been identified but is reportedly 42 years old, died at the scene.

The K9 was taken to a veterinary clinic and is reportedly in stable condition.

No officers were hurt in the incident, and there is no outstanding threat to the community, according to police.

Mesa police will be investigating the shooting as part of the East Valley Critical Incident Response Team.