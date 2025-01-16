Man dead after overnight shooting near 19th and Peoria avenues

PHOENIX — A man has died after he was shot late Wednesday night in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 19th and Peoria avenues around 11:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man, who has not yet been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they have contacted another man who has told officers that he was involved in the shooting. It's not clear if he has been placed under arrest.

What led up to the shooting is not yet known and the shooting remains under investigation.