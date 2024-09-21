Man dead after hit-and-run crash near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road

PHOENIX, AZ — A man is dead after he was hit by a car near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road Friday night.

Police say they were called to the area just before 8:45 p.m. for reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.

When they arrived, they found a man with serious injuries. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but he did not survive his injuries.

Police say the vehicle involved left the area after the crash. A description of that vehicle has not been provided.

27th Avenue will be closed between Bethany Home Road and Rose Lane until the investigation is completed.

Once more details are available, ABC15 will provide an update on-air and online.