Man dead after being stabbed near gas station at I-17 and Thunderbird Road

PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was stabbed near a north Phoenix gas station Saturday night.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area of Interstate 17 and Thunderbird Road around 8:30 p.m. for the reported stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The man has not yet been identified. Police do say the man is in his mid-30's.

No suspects have been detained, according to police.

No information has been released on the suspect.

Police are asking anyone with information on the stabbing to call them or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.