Man arrested in connection to May 2024 deadly shooting

PHOENIX — A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting from May 2024, police announced Saturday.

On May 5, 2024, police responded to the area of 51st Avenue and Indian School Road after a caller reported gunshots and multiple people running away. When police arrived, they found a man in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds. Police believed that 37-year-old Paul Lopez Jr. had been in an argument with two people before the shooting.

Lopez was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition where he later died.

Police say that after reviewing evidence, video surveillance and witness testimony, they identified 25-year-old Raymond French as a suspect in the case.

A grand jury issued an arrest warrant for French and he was taken into custody in Chandler on Friday after police say he was involved in an unrelated investigation that occurred in the Gila River Reservation. Phoenix police did not include details regarding the investigation in the reservation.

French was booked on his outstanding homicide warrant.

It is unknown if police are searching for a second suspect in connection to this incident.