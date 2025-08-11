Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
US 60 near Alma School closed in both directions after police shooting in Mesa, one person hurt

Officials say the closure is between Country Club Drive and Alma School Road
Mesa police say one person is in the hospital after a shooting involving officers Sunday afternoon on US 60 and Alma School Road. US 60 is closed in both directions according to the Department of Transportation.
MESA, AZ — Mesa police say one person is in the hospital after a shooting involving officers Sunday afternoon on US 60 and Alma School Road.

US 60 is closed in both directions according to the Department of Transportation.

Officials say the closure is between Country Club Drive and Alma School Road.

Police say no officers were injured, a suspect was taken to a local hospital.

It is unclear how the person was hurt. Or how long the closure will last.

The investigation remains ongoing.

